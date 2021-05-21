Q

We are currently booked to travel to Dubai at the end of June. However, we note that the UAE has so far remained on the red list due to being a travel hub.

Is it likely that it will become green before the end of June? If this is unlikely then we are looking to change our booking to go to Malta instead on the same dates. This is currently amber – however, I have seen many people are expecting it to go green soon. Is it likely to happen before the end of June?

Darren F