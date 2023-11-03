Which European city is best for a Christmas market trip?
Simon Calder answers your questions on European Christmas markets, travel safety in southeast Asia, BA hand luggage and food entitlements due to a flight diversion
Q I am thinking of a short Christmas market trip. I’m considering Vienna and Warsaw. What do you think?
Russell J
A I am sure both would be rewarding, but as central Europe locations for December neither is at the top of my list. The Austrian and Polish capitals are great city break destinations, but I prefer them in spring when they are brighter and more beautiful.
