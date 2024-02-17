Will the farmers’ protests hinder my trip to India?

Q I am heading to India in March to visit the “golden triangle” of Agra, Jaipur and Delhi. I am reading about the farmers’ protests in and around Delhi. Is this likely to cause problems either within the city or when travelling in or out?

“Super Eagle”

A The scenes from the Indian capital are concerning. Tens of thousands of farmers from the northern states of Punjab and Haryana are converging on Delhi using tractors and trucks. They are demanding guaranteed minimum prices for crops and want to talk to Narendra Modi’s administration. As The Independent has reported, police have deployed tear gas (using drones) to try to stop protesting farmers from approaching Delhi. In addition, they have fortified the capital’s entry points and are being augmented by paramilitary forces.