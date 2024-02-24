Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Travel questions

Where should we go for a mosquito-free holiday?

Simon Calder answers your questions on mosquito-free destinations, one-way ticket pricing, ETA schemes and travel anxiety

Saturday 24 February 2024 11:54
Comments
<p>Madeira: a spectacular rocky outcrop in the mid-Atlantic </p>

Madeira: a spectacular rocky outcrop in the mid-Atlantic

(Alamy/PA)

Q Where should we go on holiday? Two of us are in our sixties and three in their twenties. We want a direct flight from Edinburgh, somewhere in Europe that’s hot but not too hot, no mosquitoes and no drunks on the plane. Thank you for any advice.

Barbara C

A You don’t say when you have in mind but I imagine it is a summer holiday. One destination springs immediately to mind: Madeira. On a spectacular rocky outcrop in the mid-Atlantic, nature, history and culture converge to form a fascinating destination. The flying time is around four hours. That is about 40 minutes longer than the journey to Malaga in Spain, but you will be taken to an island that is still blissfully away from the Mediterranean mainstream.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in