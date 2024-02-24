Where should we go for a mosquito-free holiday?

Q Where should we go on holiday? Two of us are in our sixties and three in their twenties. We want a direct flight from Edinburgh, somewhere in Europe that’s hot but not too hot, no mosquitoes and no drunks on the plane. Thank you for any advice.

Barbara C

A You don’t say when you have in mind but I imagine it is a summer holiday. One destination springs immediately to mind: Madeira. On a spectacular rocky outcrop in the mid-Atlantic, nature, history and culture converge to form a fascinating destination. The flying time is around four hours. That is about 40 minutes longer than the journey to Malaga in Spain, but you will be taken to an island that is still blissfully away from the Mediterranean mainstream.