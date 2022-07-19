Jump to content
Travel questions

Will our accommodation be covered if our flight is axed?

Simon Calder answers your questions on refund rights, flight stopovers and dodgy travel firms

Tuesday 19 July 2022 10:47
<p>You’ll be lucky to get insurance that will cover the cost of your villa at this point </p>

(iStock)

Q Can you recommend a travel insurer who will pay out for a cancelled villa and hire car if our flight is cancelled? I can’t seem to find any at the moment.

LJP

A Sorry, I can’t. The reason: given the industrial scale of flight cancellations this summer, if you took out a policy now, the significant possibility of being grounded would be a “known risk” – with cover accordingly withdrawn.

