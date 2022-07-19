Travel questions
Will our accommodation be covered if our flight is axed?
Simon Calder answers your questions on refund rights, flight stopovers and dodgy travel firms
Q Can you recommend a travel insurer who will pay out for a cancelled villa and hire car if our flight is cancelled? I can’t seem to find any at the moment.
LJP
A Sorry, I can’t. The reason: given the industrial scale of flight cancellations this summer, if you took out a policy now, the significant possibility of being grounded would be a “known risk” – with cover accordingly withdrawn.
