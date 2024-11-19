Where can I take my wife for a warm anniversary trip?

Q I would like to take my wife for our significant anniversary somewhere warm over the Easter period for a week. Long distance from the UK is preferred. What do you think about Thailand or Malaysia?

A I am intrigued by your question. In my experience, if a dream holiday can be achieved within a short distance of the UK, then longhaul travel – with all the extra cost and stress it involves – can and should be avoided. So let me explain what I would do first, then discuss your proposed destinations.

Easter 2025 is a particularly good prospect for a warm holiday. Easter Sunday falls late – on 20 April – which means a breadth of enticing locations where you can be confident of good weather. Personally I would head for the largest Greek island, Crete. I would stay either in the lovely bay of Elounda at the eastern end or at Rethymnon: about halfway between the capital, Heraklion, and the fine city of Chania. You will be able to enjoy time on the beach – and enjoy many options for exploration of an island enjoying a bright transition from spring to early summer. The average daily high in late April is around 23C. Other sun-sure options include Malta, Tunisia and the Canary Islands.

You ask about those two rewarding southeast Asia nations, Thailand and Malaysia. Looking at the beautiful holiday islands of Phuket and Penang respectively: the prevailing weather in April is getting hotter and, crucially, more humid. I love both locations – but only from late November to March, when the heat and humidity.

My nomination for a rewarding destination a “long distance from the UK” is in the Indian Ocean: Mauritius. The flight is long (more than 6,000 miles), but the island is beautiful, friendly and fresh in April. There are plenty of good resorts, an intriguing interior – and the capital, Port Louis, is a particular delight.

Q At the end of a five-day trip to Las Vegas, I was confronted by a bill for $140 (£110) plus $19 in tax for a “resort fee” charged by the hotel for extra services. These were said to be “wifi, shuttle service, concierge service, free local calls and printing of boarding passes”.

We said we hadn’t been able to gain access to the wifi and hadn’t used the other items. The manager agreed to refund half the cost. I feel this constitutes a stealth fee. Next time, can I refuse to pay?

A The pernicious concept of resort fees first appeared in American hotels in 1997: charging guests extra for elements that most people would expect to be part of the overnight rate. By adding perhaps a quarter on top of the basic cost of a room, resort fees allow hotels to disguise the real rate. This is an important “benefit” at a time when many of us shop online and choose by price.

Hotel websites in the US show headline rates and do not include mandatory extra charges. In addition, commission is not paid on charges that are levied locally. So resort fees are becoming more widespread. The US Federal Trade Commission estimates one in 14 American hotels imposes a resort fee, making about $2.5bn in a year. Resort fees are now ubiquitous in Las Vegas, and are rapidly taking hold in New York and Florida.

The current president, Joe Biden, vowed to get rid of what he called “junk fees” such as resort fees. But the work is far from complete. I think it extremely unlikely that Donald Trump will tackle the scourge of the resort fee: in March 2018, a Scottish hotel tried to bring resort fees to the UK in the shape of a £20-a-night room charge. The property: the Trump Turnberry in Ayrshire (the attempt was abandoned after I pointed out that an extra fee broke UK pricing rules).

Americans are remarkably tolerant of added extras, and I don’t think Brits can refuse to pay. But if you book a package holiday with a UK company, with flights and accommodation in the same transaction, you should be warned of any additional fees that must be paid at the hotel. Booking independently? Always ascertain the final cost in advance.

Q My 18-year-old daughter is talking about going off to Bangkok on her own. Can you suggest any safety tips?

A Thailand entices travellers of all ages with its unmatched offer of Buddhism-to-beaches, with the added allure of friendly people, delicious food and low prices. The last of those virtues means Thailand is arguably the top location for young travellers in search of adventure. They can explore the temples of the capital Bangkok and the northern city, Chiang Mai; perhaps add a trek among the hill tribes near the border of Myanmar; and immerse in the sheer indulgence of the beautiful south, whether gorgeous islands such as Koh Samui in the Gulf of Thailand or Phuket and Koh Phi Phi in the Andaman Sea.

All of which is marvellous, but these joys have enhanced risks attached. By far the greatest danger comes from the roads. Thailand has roughly the same population as the UK – but a death toll 10 times higher. As the United Nations observes: “Road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death among young people aged 15-29.” Please urge your daughter not to be tempted to ride a motor scooter, either alone or as a pillion passenger. Remind her that air and rail travel are far safer than buses; in your position, I would offer to pay the extra for these forms of transport rather than see her travelling long distances by bus.

Accidents in water comprise the other main source of tragedy for young travellers to Thailand. Please ask your daughter to familiarise herself with rip tides: how to identify them, and what to do if you are caught in one (they are particularly prevalent off Phuket). Gently ask her to think twice before taking a moonlit dip after an evening’s drinking.

Beyond those risks, every other danger is thankfully rare. She should note the Foreign Office warning: “Sexual assaults are most common during full moon parties or similar events, and near bars late at night.” Drink spiking is unfortunately common.

The overwhelming odds are that your daughter will enjoy the time of her life, and return with nothing but happy memories. But please ask her to read my response to your question.

