Q I am due to go on holiday to Spain with my wife in August 2022. Due to the “270-day rule” that now applies, our third Covid jabs (boosters) will have expired during July. Therefore we will no longer have valid proof of vaccination to be able to enter the country.

As boosters started to be rolled out in the UK in September 2021, this issue is going to start hitting thousands of travellers and holidaymakers from around about June 2022. Surely the government will have to start rolling out second boosters? Otherwise, foreign travel will again become severely restricted.

“Holiday Time”