Is Sydney the best place to start our Australian adventure?

Q We’re looking ahead with optimism and are determined to get to Australia in the autumn of 2022 – and plan to stay a month or so, exploring widely. We want to make the most of our time there and, therefore, aren’t bothered about stopovers along the way. I seem to remember hearing a statistic saying something like two-thirds of visitors started their trips in Sydney. Should we follow the crowds, or is there a better place to begin?

Donna G

A Had you asked two years ago, I would certainly have said “Perth”. While I encourage all Australia-bound travellers to stop somewhere (even if for just a couple of nights in Singapore), I recognise that many people simply want to get to the other side of the world as swiftly and as stresslessly as possible.