Ask Simon Calder

Is it safe to visit Ukraine’s neighbouring countries?

Simon Calder on travelling to countries near Ukraine, missing flight connections, and cash on ski trips to France

Sunday 20 November 2022 17:24
Visitor numbers in Krakow are likely down so you may find good hotel deals

Visitor numbers in Krakow are likely down so you may find good hotel deals

(Getty)

Q I’ve always wanted to visit Poland. We were thinking of holidaying there at Easter 2023. I am particularly keen to visit Krakow and the area around it. We had originally planned to go this year but were worried about the proximity to Ukraine. Do you believe it will be safe now?

Maureen B

A Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has wrought death and destruction on Russia’s neighbour. In addition, the attack has heightened concern about security in Europe, with a non-zero possibility that nuclear weapons could be deployed by the Kremlin. The conflict has understandably raised concern among people who, like you, are keen to visit Poland or another “frontline state”, particularly Slovakia and Hungary.

