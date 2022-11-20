Is it safe to visit Ukraine’s neighbouring countries?

Q I’ve always wanted to visit Poland. We were thinking of holidaying there at Easter 2023. I am particularly keen to visit Krakow and the area around it. We had originally planned to go this year but were worried about the proximity to Ukraine. Do you believe it will be safe now?

Maureen B

A Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine has wrought death and destruction on Russia’s neighbour. In addition, the attack has heightened concern about security in Europe, with a non-zero possibility that nuclear weapons could be deployed by the Kremlin. The conflict has understandably raised concern among people who, like you, are keen to visit Poland or another “frontline state”, particularly Slovakia and Hungary.