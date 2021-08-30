Q Any updates about the UK accepting vaccines administered outside of the UK/US/European Union? I’m planning a visit to the UK from my home in Kuwait at the end of September. Even though Kuwait’s numbers are good, I don’t expect it to be added to the “green list” by then. So I’m more hopeful about getting in quarantine-free as a result of my vaccination status.

Malj

A Last month ministers finally agreed to remove the need for self-isolation for fully vaccinated travellers from “amber list” countries to the UK. But as so often during the coronavirus pandemic, there was a big “but…”. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said it applied only to “UK residents who are fully vaccinated through the UK vaccine rollout”. In other words: only jabs administered by the NHS were considered sufficient.