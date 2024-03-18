What are Berlin’s must-see sights on a break with Dad?

Q I am heading for Berlin with my 75-year-old father in May. We have four days and nights to fill. Recommendations for places to eat, drink and sightsee, please?

Name supplied

A Your timing is perfect: early summer finds the German capital at its loveliest. One practical matter: the new airport has fast, frequent and inexpensive rail connections to the city centre from a station directly beneath the centre of the terminal. A taxi would be an unnecessary expense.