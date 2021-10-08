What’s the latest on the US opening up to travellers?

Q Any rumours of exactly when the US will open up in November? Do you know when an announcement is likely?

Dave 612

A In recent weeks three western governments have announced radical changes to Covid travel policies with no specific dates attached. The UK’s plan to replace “day two” PCR tests with lateral flow is going to happen, we understand, sometime this month; speaking on the BBC yesterday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Hopefully in time for people returning from half-term holidays potentially, and certainly by the end of October.” Yet with just three weeks remaining, there is no certainty – which is maddening for families hoping to plan a half-term escape.