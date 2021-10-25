Q At what point do you have to show your Covid vaccination pass when returning to England? Is it at the English airport? And is it a case of sometimes they ask for proof, sometimes they don’t?

Bart K

A As you know, the rules for travelling to the UK from the vast majority of countries differ depending on whether you are regarded as fully vaccinated or not. Assuming you are not coming in from a “red list” nation, from which hotel quarantine is required, or from Ireland, from which there are no restrictions, it works as follows. Travellers to England who have been vaccinated in a country whose jobs are recognised by the UK – which includes the European Union, US and Canada and around 50 other nations – are required only to take a lateral flow test on arrival or on one of the two following days.