Calls for automatic airline refunds grow as daily flight cancellations continue

Airlines could be forced to issue automatic refunds to customers whose flights they cancel at short notice, under plans being discussed by UK ministers.

During weeks of last-minute cancellations and daily schedule changes from the likes of easyJet, British Airways and Tui, calls for an automatic refund system have intensified as thousands of holidaymakers clamour to get their money back.

At present, travellers whose flights have been cancelled must apply manually for a refund or choose to accept a rescheduled departure from the airline.