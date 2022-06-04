Calls for automatic airline refunds grow as daily flight cancellations continue

In April, the Transport Select Committee backed a system of automatic refunds for airlines that cancel flights

Lucy Thackray
Saturday 04 June 2022 18:51
Comments
<p>easyJet and Tui have both cancelled flights after passengers had boarded the aircraft </p>

easyJet and Tui have both cancelled flights after passengers had boarded the aircraft

(PA)

Airlines could be forced to issue automatic refunds to customers whose flights they cancel at short notice, under plans being discussed by UK ministers.

During weeks of last-minute cancellations and daily schedule changes from the likes of easyJet, British Airways and Tui, calls for an automatic refund system have intensified as thousands of holidaymakers clamour to get their money back.

At present, travellers whose flights have been cancelled must apply manually for a refund or choose to accept a rescheduled departure from the airline.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in