Calls for automatic airline refunds grow as daily flight cancellations continue
In April, the Transport Select Committee backed a system of automatic refunds for airlines that cancel flights
Airlines could be forced to issue automatic refunds to customers whose flights they cancel at short notice, under plans being discussed by UK ministers.
During weeks of last-minute cancellations and daily schedule changes from the likes of easyJet, British Airways and Tui, calls for an automatic refund system have intensified as thousands of holidaymakers clamour to get their money back.
At present, travellers whose flights have been cancelled must apply manually for a refund or choose to accept a rescheduled departure from the airline.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies