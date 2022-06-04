Send in the army to help sort airport chaos, Ryanair boss urges

Troops may prove useful for ’next three, four months’ as staffing shortages persist

Liam James
Saturday 04 June 2022 18:46
<p>Travellers queue to check in for their flights at Gatwick Airport </p>

(EPA)

The boss of Ryanair has called for the army to be brought in to ease disruption at airports which have struggled to cope with demand over the half-term.

Industry experts have blamed staff shortages for flight delays and cancellations that led to thousands of passengers being stuck in hours-long queues at airports.

Meanwhile, aviation industry figures said Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was risking further chaos by rejecting calls for an emergency visa for aviation workers.

