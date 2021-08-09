How to have the ultimate Balkan road trip with a baby

“Look at that view!” my husband exclaimed as we turned a corner on a mountain road in Montenegro. I couldn't see it. The towel we'd hung across the window to protect our 11-month-old son from the sun was in the way. I was also busy trying to ensure that at least some of the banana he was snacking on made it into his mouth.

And yes, I was sitting in the back of the car.

It was moments like this, as well as constantly noticing playgrounds, that made me realise travelling was different post-baby. Yet with each mile we were adjusting.