Belize beyond the Blue Hole

The one question everyone asked when I mentioned I was going to Belize? When (not if) I’d visit the Blue Hole, as if it was inconceivable I’d leave without checking out its famous dive site. In reality, the spots I had my eye on were ones most people I spoke to hadn’t heard of: Xunantunich, the Mayan archaeological site famous for its 3D plaster friezes, and the so-called Ceremonial Cave – an enormous cavern filled with evidence of human sacrifice. And bugs and minibeasts – the weirder, the better, in my view. I wasn’t disappointed.

On my first night at Sleeping Giant Rainforest Lodge, in the foothills of Central Belize’s forested Maya mountains, I find a praying mantis waving at me from my toilet’s U-bend. A foot-long stick insect takes up position above my bed and, by night time, my patio is a minefield of multicoloured frogs, cooling their damp tummies on the wet concrete. I watch as a syrup-like swarm of ants devours what I thought was a leaf, but turns out to be a still-twitching katydid, an insect with an uncanny resemblance to a sprig of greenery.