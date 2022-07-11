10 reasons to visit Belize in 2022

Belize attracts travellers from all over the world, whether to dive or snorkel in the clear Caribbean Sea or explore the rainforest, rich with tropical birds. History buffs who want to learn about Mayan history can immerse themselves in local culture, while adventure activities, balanced between sea and jungle, are wonderfully accessible.

Inland to island travel is simple thanks to short internal flights – you can get from jungle to sea in less than 30 minutes. There’s no doubt about it: this Central American country is definitely having A Moment (helped by Kate and Wills’ headline-grabbing visit in March). Here are 10 reasons to visit in 2022.