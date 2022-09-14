The best new UK hotels
Ianthe Butt rounds up six of the hottest check-ins that opened last month
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Ianthe Butt rounds up six of the hottest check-ins that opened last month
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies