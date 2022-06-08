Is Brexit causing the flight cancellation crisis?

The government is under mounting pressure to add aviation jobs to its Shortage Occupations list – reducing hurdles for EU workers to help fill gaps at overstretched airports and airlines.

On Tuesday alone British Airways cancelled almost 120 flights to and from Heathrow, while easyJet has so far grounded 60 departures to, from and within the UK – affecting an estimated 10,000 passengers.

Meanwhile the government insists that airlines and airports are to blame, and says Brexit provides huge benefits for UK air passengers.