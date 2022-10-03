Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Duolingo IRL: Could an immersive language course hone your hard-won skills?

Going from daily app lessons to a week’s real-life learning abroad is a whole other ballgame (but at least there’s no judgemental owl to disappoint)

Monday 03 October 2022 11:04
Comments
<p>‘Parlez-vous le francais?’: Alpine French School’s immersive courses can up your skills</p>

‘Parlez-vous le francais?’: Alpine French School’s immersive courses can up your skills

(Adam Ifans)

When Adam Ifans hit an 1,000-day French streak on his Duolingo app, his wife Rachel decided to reward him for his digital commitment by booking him onto a week’s intensive and immersive language learning course in the Alps.

If you’re one of the millions who also took up language learning in lockdown, find out what happened when Duolingo meets reality…

From app to IRL

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in