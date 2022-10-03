Duolingo IRL: Could an immersive language course hone your hard-won skills?
Going from daily app lessons to a week’s real-life learning abroad is a whole other ballgame (but at least there’s no judgemental owl to disappoint)
When Adam Ifans hit an 1,000-day French streak on his Duolingo app, his wife Rachel decided to reward him for his digital commitment by booking him onto a week’s intensive and immersive language learning course in the Alps.
If you’re one of the millions who also took up language learning in lockdown, find out what happened when Duolingo meets reality…
