Distressed passengers have been stranded in Zurich for the second night running after easyJet cancelled another flight back to Gatwick airport.

One customer estimates she has already paid out £600 covering essential costs due to the delay - and is still nowhere near reaching home.

EasyJet flight U28118 had been due to depart the Swiss airport at 9.30pm last night, following its cancellation on Sunday night, but the airline cancelled the service just 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time.