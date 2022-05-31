‘Some people couldn’t afford a hotel’: easyJet passenger stranded in Zurich racks up £600 covering own costs

Exclusive: Customer claims she has had ‘absolutely no support’ from easyJet after flight cancellation

Lucy Thackray
Tuesday 31 May 2022 16:09
Comments
<p>Queues at Bristol Airport amid this week’s easyJet cancellations </p>

Queues at Bristol Airport amid this week’s easyJet cancellations

(Tom Wren SWNS)

Distressed passengers have been stranded in Zurich for the second night running after easyJet cancelled another flight back to Gatwick airport.

One customer estimates she has already paid out £600 covering essential costs due to the delay - and is still nowhere near reaching home.

EasyJet flight U28118 had been due to depart the Swiss airport at 9.30pm last night, following its cancellation on Sunday night, but the airline cancelled the service just 10 minutes before the scheduled departure time.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in