Learning the ancient art of Ebru in Istanbul
This traditional marbling is more meditation than artform, finds Punita Malhotra
“Is that paper or marble?” I ask, peering at the framed artefact.
“Both.” The tour guide smiles at my intrigued expression. “This is an ancient specimen of Turkish marbled paper called Ebru. Calligraphers used to inscribe elaborate patterns like these on books, imperial decrees and government documents to prevent duplication and tampering.”
My curiosity is piqued.
