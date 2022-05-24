Thrills today, gains tomorrow: Why the Elizabeth line is a blessing for London
Even for the ever-changing capital, the new link is a great leap forward, says Simon Calder
“There will be a short delay while we change drivers,” passengers at Edgware Road are told.
On the day the world’s newest subterranean railway line opened beneath the streets of London, I temporarily sidestepped the carnival of rail enthusiasts to jolt along the oldest Underground line on the planet: the link from Paddington to Farringdon.
What with the changeover, the journey on the Victorian-era “cut and cover” line lasted 21 minutes.
