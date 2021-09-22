Seven of the best foodie stops on a culinary odyssey around Emilia-Romagna

Located in northeast Italy, Emilia-Romagna is a world-renowned gastronomical centre of excellence. With Emilia to the west and Romagna to the east, framed by the Adriatic coastline, they’re bound by a culinary heritage, showcasing the very best of the country’s bountiful produce.

Emilia’s a carnivore’s paradise, exemplified by Bologna mortadella, Piacenza pancetta and Parman prosciutto. The region boasts 42 DOP (Denominazione di Origine Protetta, or Protected Designation of Origin) products, spearheaded by the undisputed “King of Cheeses” – Parmigiano Reggiano, accounting for 41 per cent of Italy’s exports.

The region is also famed for the quintessential complement to olive oil – Modena's balsamic vinegar. Yet there are many more delectables to salivate over within Emilia-Romagna. Here are seven of the best culinary stops.