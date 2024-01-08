Where should we take our young child for their first holiday?

Q My partner and I are looking to take our son on his first holiday this summer – probably in June, by which time he will be nine months old. Can you recommend a warm holiday destination that isn’t too far to fly and inexpensive?

Kirsty B

A Congratulations on your relatively new arrival, and how lovely to be planning a first trip. For anyone who is not constrained to school holidays, June is an excellent month to travel. In term time, you can expect sunny skies in many parts of Europe, relatively quiet resorts and lower prices.