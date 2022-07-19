I’m waiting on a platform for an e-train destined for the summit of a volcano. The station’s got all the vibes of the Métro, my observation validated when a fellow passenger jests “Next stop Châtelet!”, alluding to Paris’s Oxford-Circus. The French kids around me, one can’t help but notice, are jumpier than your average school trippers, high on interpreting “dormant” and “active” as “Pssst! The mountain’s gonna explode any minute. Pass it on!”. I smile (how cute!) yet my faux nonchalance is given away by a gently tapping foot; I suppose they could be right… right?

I’m on the outskirts of Clermont-Ferrand in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France, somewhere in the Massif-Central highlands, which you’ll have heard of if you were paying attention to your Tricolore textbook. It’s not doing the region a disservice to say it’s often overlooked by visitors favouring Paris, the Med, Alps, and Atlantic coast (north, south, east and west respectively – each a three-to-four-hour drive away). Which might go some way to explaining why so few people associate France with volcanoes.