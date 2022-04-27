Why Greek island-hopping is a gentle way to ease back into adventures

The group shuffles onto the boat, some masks tightly strapped on, others dangling. There’s a bit of confusion about spacing - some leave a respectful bottom-sized gap between themselves and their neighbour, others pile in shoulder to shoulder. As it purrs away from the port and around the coast, several people on the top deck yank their masks off, facing outward to avoid disapproving eyes. One woman tuts as a man leans over her to snap a photo.

Suddenly, there’s a shift in mood as a sheer white cliff looms into view, tumbling vertically down to white sand and water the exact colour of a neon-blue highlighter pen. Everyone cranes over the barrier to get an eyeful, audibly ooh-ing and aah-ing at the natural splendour.

This is the reality of travel amid the remaining vestiges of Covid-19: stretches of mild discomfort, confusing instructions and judgemental looks - all instantly forgotten once you clap eyes on the scenery you came for.