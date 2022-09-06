Local or bust: Why hotels are sourcing amenities on their doorstep

In The Independent’s travel trends column, Trendwatch, we dig into the types of trip, modes of transport and top buzzwords to watch out for.

I still remember the scent of a bar of hotel soap I’ll probably never be able to get my hands on again. It was at the Ritz-Carlton Phulay Bay resort in Thailand, and it was made from rice milk. Rubbed between your palms, it sent up the comforting, creamy smell of simmering rice found all over this beautiful nation, infusing the moment with a sense of place I can snap back to at will, even today. I’d bet you anything that soap was either homemade, or sourced nearby.

This was in 2014, which would make the Ritz-Carlton a little ahead of its time. Eight years on, stocking your hotel with products made by and representing the local community is a serious trend. The shift towards hyper-local and “slow” food – minimising importing miles and carbon emissions – is no secret, with nearby farms regularly shouted-out on breakfast menus (ideally your crashpad grows its own veggies right on site, with extra points for zero-waste concepts). But the all-local trend has grown to cover amenities such as hotel toiletries, furnishings, bar stock and even gift shop trinkets.