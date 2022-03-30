How to safari in Botswana on a budget

Rich in wildlife and home to some of the very best guiding around, Botswana is also the proud owner of some preposterously pretty scenery, from the sun-scorched Mkgadikgadi salt pans – where lone ostriches streak across the heat-blurred horizon and dormant bull frogs hang in suspended animation metres below the surface – to the meandering Okavango Delta with its lion-stalked treelines and waterways coiling like the body of a huge serpent. But these epic landscapes come with a similarly epic price tag, and many of Botswana’s safari lodges – most of which are high-end, catering to wealthy empty-nesters and honeymooning couples – cost upwards of £1,000 a night. But it is possible to safari here without having to sell a kidney. Here’s how.

Take your own tent

Botswana is superbly set up for self-drive safaris, and you’ll find brilliant camp sites – with slick shower blocks, electricity, and barbecues – smattered across the country. You’ll need to rent a 4x4 to avoid getting mud-logged in some of the national parks (such as the elephant-laden Chobe) so a rooftop tent is a convenient, space-saving way to camp on top of your car.