Why Ireland should be your next foodie holiday

cross Carlingford Lough, between counties Louth and Down, fog blankets the Mourne Mountains like cotton wool.

The water is calm despite rain, and with our attention focused on the granite mountains, it’s a while before we notice the road signs have shifted from kilometres to miles.

During my annual pilgrimage to Ireland as a child, cuisine was Tayto’s crisps, Jacob’s Afternoon Tea biscuit selection, Galtee Cheese, Hartley’s Jelly and home-made barmbrack. I loved my grandmother. My dentist did too.