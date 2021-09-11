When I was younger, I was obsessed with American summer camps. I loved them all – Camp Mohawk from The Baby-Sitter’s Club, Camp Waziyatah from Bug Juice and, later, Camp Firewood from Wet Hot American Summer. If I’m being honest, I even loved the camp from Friday the 13th. You know, before all of those pesky murders.

So it was inevitable that I would fall in love with Cabu by the Lakes, a collection of dinky log cabins set in the middle of Killykeen Forest Park, in Ireland’s County Cavan. Or rather it was inevitable that I would find myself relentlessly referencing said summer camps, whenever I spotted people heading out on kayaks or hopping into one of the rowboats lined up at the jetty.