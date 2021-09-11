Ireland’s Cabu By The Lakes is the grown-up summer camp we’re all craving

The wholesome, outdoorsy scene at this cluster of chic lakeside lodges will make you feel 13 again, says Nicola Brady

Wednesday 08 September 2021 10:05
<p>Wooden cabins at Cabu by the Lakes, Ireland</p>

Wooden cabins at Cabu by the Lakes, Ireland

(Cabü by the Lakes)

When I was younger, I was obsessed with American summer camps. I loved them all – Camp Mohawk from The Baby-Sitter’s Club, Camp Waziyatah from Bug Juice and, later, Camp Firewood from Wet Hot American Summer. If I’m being honest, I even loved the camp from Friday the 13th. You know, before all of those pesky murders.

So it was inevitable that I would fall in love with Cabu by the Lakes, a collection of dinky log cabins set in the middle of Killykeen Forest Park, in Ireland’s County Cavan. Or rather it was inevitable that I would find myself relentlessly referencing said summer camps, whenever I spotted people heading out on kayaks or hopping into one of the rowboats lined up at the jetty.

Woodland views at Cabu

(Cabu by the Lakes)

