Art and murder in Margate: how Eliot, Turner and Emin put this town back on the map

On Margate Sands/I can connect/Nothing with nothing

It might not get you racing to Margate and TS Eliot was recovering from a mental breakdown when he wrote it in a beach shelter overlooking the sea. But the lines went on to become part of The Waste Land, one of the 20th century’s most famous poems.

Not that Margate cared what he thought. It had been rocking since the 1800s, a Victorian seaside getaway that gave the world its first beach deckchairs, donkey rides and those spectacular Thanet skies, described by the artist JMW Tuner as the “loveliest in all Europe”.