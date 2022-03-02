Pandemic restrictions may be lifting, but it can’t be long until the next variant shows up. In which case, where better to wait out the wave than one of these 10 remote hotels, as far from the madding crowd as it’s possible to get?

Wa Ale, Myeik Archipelago, Myanmar

If the thought of getting to Myanmar sounds like a hard slog, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Wa Ale, a 5,000-acre private island off the southern tip of the country, has 11 tented beach villas and three tree houses. To get there, you’ll start with a flight (via Bangkok) to the Thai town of Ranong, before a short drive to a nearby jetty. From there you’ll take a boat to Myanmar’s Kawthaung Jetty, before a final (90-minute) boat transfer to Wa Ale. Feeling guilty about the carbon footprint you’ve just laid down? Offset your guilt with the knowledge that this is one of Asia’s most sustainable resorts – it’s built entirely by hand using reclaimed materials, and 20 per cent of profits go towards local communities and conservation projects. The resort is currently closed but will reopen in October 2022; it’s currently taking reservations.