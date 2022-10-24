Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hot hotels

The UK’s hottest new hotels that opened last month

All the chicest stays that launched in September, as chosen by hotel expert Ianthe Butt

Monday 24 October 2022 09:55
Comments
<p> The Terrace Rooms & Wine Café on the Isle of Wight</p>

The Terrace Rooms & Wine Café on the Isle of Wight

( The Terrace Rooms & Wine Café)

From a dreamy converted Italianate villa which will have wine lovers flocking to the Isle of Wight, to an adaptive reuse warehouse turned boutique hotel in west Wales and a revamp of a landmark seaside property in Margate, hotel expert Ianthe Butt shares six of the UK’s hottest new check ins.

Fort Road Hotel, Margate

Fort Road Hotel

(Fort Road Hotel)

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in