Hiking miles through the snow-covered Norwegian forest, I finally reached my cabin in the woods. Piling timber into the open fireplace, I lit a match and watched the frost begin to thaw. But even with limbs tight from the icy outdoors, I wasn’t finished moving and stretching for the day. It was going to be a challenge to get a routine going here, but I was committed to my New Year’s resolution: to work out every day for a whole year.

My Norwegian Airbnb listing had suggested that there was some exercise equipment here for guests – but after searching the cabin from top to bottom, all I could find was a pair of olympic rings. Thinking, “Why not?”, I hung them from a sturdy ceiling beam and managed an hour of pull ups before heading to relax in the cabin’s woodfired sauna.

Prior to 2022, I never imagined that I’d be constructing makeshift gyms during a weekend away, but having committed to the challenge on New Year’s Day, I quickly found an immense joy and satisfaction in finding creative ways to break a sweat – no matter where in the world I was.