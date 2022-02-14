I lost my mind again today. Somewhere in this boulder-strewn forest, it vanished: I exhaled, and where the worries once were was instead pristine emptiness. Pure awareness, unblemished by thought, fear, or daydream. A few seconds later, I’m back on Earth – specifically, in a forest bathing workshop in Northern Ireland, on a blustery Saturday morning.

“Just listen,” says a voice, and right on cue a great gust of wind shakes a sigh from the trees. “Just listen to the birdsong,” it continues, and the jubilant clamour of the birds suddenly rings.

The voice belongs to Ann Ward, our guide and founder of Xhale. A mindfulness and meditation coach, she hosts workshops here at Killeavy Castle Estate in Northern Ireland’s southeastern reaches. Forest bathing might be new to most Brits but it’s a natural fit with the local traditions here, where the landscape has been revered for centuries. This is the Ring of Gullion, an area of outstanding natural beauty and – as Ann reveals – hallowed ground.