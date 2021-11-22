In 2021, the country of Panama celebrates the 200th anniversary of its independence from Spain. The country has been making its way towards full independence ever since, which the new millennium finally brought when the United States ceded control of the Panama Canal. But Panama has much more to explore than its famous canal and dense capital city of the same name. The country’s small size (roughly equivalent to the Republic of Ireland) means its rainforests and mountains are within easy reach from both its Pacific to the Caribbean coasts. Here’s how to get the best of city life and natural wonders in a long weekend.

Day one: Panama City

In the last decade, the capital’s building boom has launched its skyline ever higher and denser – it now has the most skyscrapers of any city in Central America. But it’s also the oldest city on the Pacific Coast, founded in 1519 (and sacked by pirate Henry Morgan, then rebuilt a few miles away in 1671). The original colonial quarter of Casco Viejo is a Unesco World Heritage site on Panama Bay, with a mix of 17th-century ruins, restored palacios-turned-hotels, and green squares.