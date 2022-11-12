Ryanair makes record profits from 15% higher fares
CEO Michael O'Leary says appetite for travel is increasing, but airline cites uncertainty over Covid and Ukraine
Europe’s biggest budget airline made record profits over the summer – equivalent to almost £5,000 per minute – with passengers paying significantly more for peak-season flights.
Ryanair has reported half year profits of €1.37bn (£1.23bn) between April and September, up 19 per cent on the same spell in summer 2019 – the last before the coronavirus pandemic.
The figure works out at an average of almost £13 for each of the 95 million passengers carried.
