Lost among the back lanes and ancient drover’s tracks of the Somerset levels are a network of hidden cider farms. Their barns are dusty and the smell is distinctly farmyard, but the cider they produce is delightful.

In autumn, the farms spring to life as pressing begins. Apples trundle along rusty conveyor belts before dropping into creaking presses. Laden tractors arrive from local orchards or carry away leftover pomace, back out to the fields to feed the animals. Nothing is wasted. There’s a real energy and buzz to the ordinarily peaceful farmyards. This is the golden season of cider and the perfect time to experience it.

Connected by quiet country roads and meandering cycle tracks, these cider farms are best explored by bike. And so, on a sunny October weekend, I found myself two sturdy wheels and set off cycling through glorious countryside, to witness cider-making in action and have a taste of Somerset’s finest.