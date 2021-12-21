AIRE Ancient Baths review: Why London’s newest day spa is worth the hype
A Spanish concept modelled on ancient Rome and Greek baths, this is a soothing way to thaw out on a winter’s afternoon, writes Lucy Thackray
As I stroll into AIRE Ancient Baths, a recently opened day spa just off the Strand in London, I’m struck by how exotic it feels.
Tealights flicker in tiny star-speckled Moroccan lanterns, an oud-y scent wafts through hallways of high ceilings and artfully distressed, peeling walls, and staff with sophisticated European accents whisper instructions in hushed tones.
This building is a curiosity in itself. The one-time home of Peter Pan author JM Barrie, it’s a regal old 18th-century mansion that’s been stripped back for Spanish spa brand AIRE’s purposes: namely, creating an olde-worlde spa vibe that reimagines the ancient, sociable and restorative tradition of the city bathhouse.
