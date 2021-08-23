More than 2,600m above sea level in the Swiss Glarus Alps, in a mountain lodge built in World War II as a military bunker, my muscles are fatigued and my nerves frayed. After three days of biking, hiking, swimming and climbing, the treacherous ascent up to the Segnespass ridge proved to be the final straw, with subsequent tears and profanities bellowed across the majestic range.

Brave souls who made it to the top were rewarded with a lick from Dschinny, the resident St Bernard, but even her affections weren’t enough to soothe our tattered spirits when our guide confessed that she would not have attempted the climb had she known the extent of the damage caused to the route following snowfall a fortnight previously. At her words, the imposing peaks and glaciers surrounding us appeared to take on a more menacing form as the sun sank and the wind picked up.

We did it in the end, but with an early morning descent weighing heavy on my mind, I hunker down into the 12-person bunkroom and resort to prayer. The following day, a decision is made to close the lodge prematurely for the season following a night of high winds. Yet somehow, despite the mild peril, I’m having the time of my life.