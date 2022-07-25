Eye of the tiger: Why spotting these iconic big cats in India has never been easier

“I’ve never seen one,” says Sandeep, a 51-year-old Mumbai resident who has just clambered into the back of the open-top jeep in which I sit, parked outside the entrance of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve. He shakes his head mournfully. This is not what I wanted to hear.

Even in the Indian state of Maharashtra, at 6am in February it’s surprisingly frosty. I’m wrapped in a blanket and clutching a hot water bottle, despite six layers of clothing. Steam clouds from my lungs as I reply, asking him if this is, then, his first tiger safari.

His eyebrows make a valiant dash for a receding hairline: “I used to come here on safari with my family all the time when I was a child, I’ve visited Tadoba 20 times or more,” he says as my hopes begin to nosedive. “It is my life’s ambition to see a wild tiger!”