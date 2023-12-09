Jump to content

Travel questions

Will there be any rail strikes over the festive period?

Simon Calder answers questions on festive strikes, new boarding pass changes at Ryanair, and Stockholm

Saturday 09 December 2023 06:30
Passengers battle delays at Euston earlier this month

Q Will there be any rail strikes over Christmas this year?

Lizzie C

A That is a timely question to ask. The nation’s railways have been in a pretty chaotic state for the past 18 months with repeated national strikes – including 12 days over Christmas 2022. On the workers’ side, the unions are the RMT (by far the biggest) and the train drivers’ union, Aslef. On the employers’ side: the 14 English train operators that are controlled by the government; some are private companies, others are public sector, but all are subject to direction by the Department for Transport.

