Will there be any rail strikes over the festive period?
Simon Calder answers questions on festive strikes, new boarding pass changes at Ryanair, and Stockholm
Q Will there be any rail strikes over Christmas this year?
Lizzie C
A That is a timely question to ask. The nation’s railways have been in a pretty chaotic state for the past 18 months with repeated national strikes – including 12 days over Christmas 2022. On the workers’ side, the unions are the RMT (by far the biggest) and the train drivers’ union, Aslef. On the employers’ side: the 14 English train operators that are controlled by the government; some are private companies, others are public sector, but all are subject to direction by the Department for Transport.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies