Will there be any rail strikes over the festive period?

Q Will there be any rail strikes over Christmas this year?

Lizzie C

A That is a timely question to ask. The nation’s railways have been in a pretty chaotic state for the past 18 months with repeated national strikes – including 12 days over Christmas 2022. On the workers’ side, the unions are the RMT (by far the biggest) and the train drivers’ union, Aslef. On the employers’ side: the 14 English train operators that are controlled by the government; some are private companies, others are public sector, but all are subject to direction by the Department for Transport.