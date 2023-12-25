Jump to content

Ask Simon Calder

Should we stage train sit-ins when services are curtailed?

Simon Calder answers questions on train sit-ins, his favourite 2023 trips and Portugal

Monday 25 December 2023 13:23
Comments
<p>Passengers are suffering as many journeys end short of their official destination </p>

Passengers are suffering as many journeys end short of their official destination

(Simon Calder)

Q Is it time for train passengers to stage sit-ins on “curtailed” services? Maybe this would force rail firms to restaff a train so it can continue to its original destination.

Paul E

A As I write on Saturday afternoon, dozens of trains have been “curtailed” – half-cancelled, if you like. The term means trains starting their journey partway through or ending it with many miles to go before the official final destination. For example, the mid-afternoon Avanti West Coast service from Edinburgh to London will actually start halfway along its planned journey, at Preston. Passengers from the Scottish capital to the West Midlands will therefore have to start out earlier, catch a (presumably) overcrowded train still running south from Edinburgh and change trains in Lancashire. Hardly seamless travel, especially for those with mobility issues.

