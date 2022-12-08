Jump to content

A bird’s life: Welcome to Biosphere, the Swedish treehouse hotel that immerses guests in an avian world

Connecting to nature doesn’t have to mean skimping on luxury, as Justine Gosling finds during a stay at Lapland’s one-of-a-kind treetop pad

Thursday 08 December 2022 16:47
Biosphere is surrounded by forest

(Mats Engfors/Fotographic)

Ever mused upon the simple and unconstrained life of a bird, admiring its aerial superpowers, joyful, incessant singing, and cosy nest of moss and feathers?

Suspended in pine forest and completely covered with 350 bird houses, Biosphere – the latest addition to Swedish Lapland’s renowned Treehotel – is the closest most people will ever come to feeling like they’ve spent the night in an aviary (albeit an exceptionally luxe, sophisticated one).

Located in the small village of Harads and created in close collaboration with Swedish ornithologist Ulf Öhman, the new 34sqm, Bjarke Ingels Group-designed box room was intensely inspired by our feathered friends. The idea is to immerse guests in a bird’s world, reminding them of the restorative effects of time spent in nature – and how much birds need our support.

