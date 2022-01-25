The best adventure thrills in the UK

Post-lockdowns, my approach to UK travel really changed.

Eager to recreate the intrepid highs of travelling abroad that I’d had pre-Covid, I became consumed with recreating the conditions here at home - with finding the same thrill you get from being around the new smells, sounds and street signs of a different country without leaving this island. I wasn’t so bothered about getting on a plane, or the weather playing ball. What I wanted was the buzz of adventure.

As it turned out, we do have some pretty heady thrills here in the UK. From bungee jumping off a 120-foot high bridge in North Yorkshire to abseiling on Brighton’s seafront, I more than managed to find excitement. So, for anyone who’s also fine sticking to these shores for now - but keen for some high-stakes exhilaration - here’s where to find it.