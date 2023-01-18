Jump to content

The hottest new hotels in the UK

Planning a domestic winter minibreak? Check out these freshly opened pads, hand-picked by hotel expert Ianthe Butt

Wednesday 18 January 2023 09:41
<p>Sun Street Hotel is one of the capital’s hottest new openings</p>

Sun Street Hotel is one of the capital’s hottest new openings

(Sun Street Hotel)

From a trio of interesting Scottish openings to a revamped nauticool charmer in East Sussex and a louche new London bolthole, introducing six of the UK’s hottest new check-ins.

Sun Street Hotel, London

Sun Street Hotel opened near Moorgate

(Sun Street Hotel )

