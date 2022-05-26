Hotel group Brittania has been named the dirtiest in the country - just four months after being named the UK’s worst hotel chain.

The new-low ranking appeared on a list of the UK’s dirtiest hotel chains researched and published by Property Inspect.

The organisation audited the Food Standards Agency’s lowest-scoring hotels, and found that Brittania - which operates 61 hotels across the country - had the highest proportion of properties scoring three stars or less.