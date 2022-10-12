Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Nine spectacular Unesco World Heritage hopefuls worth travelling to ‒ whether or not they make the list

From Ireland to India, these sites steeped in history are well worth a visit writes Tamara Hinson

Wednesday 12 October 2022 10:39
Comments
<p>Australia’s Flinders Ranges is making a bid for World Heritage status</p>

Australia’s Flinders Ranges is making a bid for World Heritage status

(South Australian Tourism Commission/Adam Bruzzone)

Earlier this year, Unesco announced that its World Heritage Committee session, due to be held in June in Kazan, Russia, would be postponed. This annual meeting is when members discuss which new sites will make it onto their renowned World Heritage list, and the unexpected extension prompted a flurry of nominations for Unesco World Heritage status. Here’s a look at some of the most spectacular candidates hoping to make the cut.

Hoysaleswara Temple, Karnataka, India

Hoysaleswara Temple

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in